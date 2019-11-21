Varney: Rise of China coal is 'bad news' for climate warriors

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest My Take, slammed China for adding coal power despite their climate pledge. He argued China's carbon emissions are "bad news for climate warriors."

China is not “playing ball” in the drive for lowering carbon emissions, Varney said. In fact, they’re going so big on coal that carbon cuts worldwide are completely canceled out.

Varney focused his attention on this Financial Times headline: "Rise of coal-fired power in china 'swamps' global emissions efforts"

“They are increasing carbon pollution more than we are cutting,” Varney said. “Going backward.”

Varney said this is a difficult argument to make to voters.

“You sacrifice, they don’t,” he said.

Reportedly, China’s extensive pollution is ok under the Paris Climate Accord. “They don’t have to cut emissions until 2030,” Varney said, and they can continue to build coal-fired power plants as they wish.

“No wonder President Trump took America out,” he said.

Meanwhile, we’re “jumping through hoops,” as Varney said, to cut out fossil fuels, create climate-friendly buildings and cut “millions of jobs” in mining and energy.

“Oh, and you'd better get an electric car and quit flying,” he said.

Varney said none of this adds up to a deal voters will accept. Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, at the most recent debate, said “we have eight or nine years” to get out environmental act together.

“He should be telling that to China,” Varney said.

But Varney said this is not an argument about climate, but about what voters will accept.

“You can't legislate a revolution in the way we live if all your carbon-cutting efforts are "swamped" by China,” he said.