Varney rips Bernie Sanders, AOC over billion-dollar climate plan: It's 'pure fantasy'

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney slammed Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in his latest "My Take" and he argued that their Green New Deal for public housing for is "pure fantasy"

Continue Reading Below

In addition to the already $16 trillion climate plan, Varney said, they want to spend $180 billion to retrofit public housing units.

“When I saw that, a bell went off,” he said. “I remembered this headline in the Wall Street Journal: ‘$1,973 LEDs and the Green New Deal,’”

Varney said that’s what New York City paid just to change the light bulbs in some public housing units — $1,973 for each apartment.

VARNEY: CLIMATE CHANGE IS A TROJAN HORSE FOR THE SOCIALIST AGENDA

Why are we spending so much?

Varney believes it’s because New York pays union scale. Electricians in New York make $81 an hour in base pay and $54 worth of fringe benefits, he said.

“Government work is expensive,” Varney said. "It’s no wonder Bernie and AOC need $180 billion."

VARNEY: DEMOCRATS HAVE A GREEN ENERGY PRICE PROBLEM

“They think they can kill two birds with one stone: climate and income inequality," he added. "Go green and raise wages. Of course, it’s somebody else's money they're using.”

Under their $16 trillion plan, according to Varney, the government would own and run all power generation. By 2030, every American would have to have an electric car and all electricity would be generated by solar, wind or geothermal power.

“No gasoline. No oil. No coal. And no nuclear power,” he said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

So what happens when the sun doesn't shine and the wind doesn't blow? Varney said this is no problem since “$852 billion would be set aside for batteries.”

“This is pure fantasy,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Varney said the pattern developing here involves socialists, like Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, revealing their plans and being ridiculed in return.

“Good,” Varney said. “Because they are financially ridiculous.”