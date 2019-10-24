Varney: Democrats have a green energy price problem

Fall has arrived, and there's a chill in the air. Time to fire up your heating system. I hope you have natural gas, rather than home heating oil — it’s cheaper!

Continue Reading Below

Heat your home with nat gas and the average household pays $580 a year. It’s $1,501 a year if you use heating oil — give me that nat gas, please.

But you have to feel a little sorry for people who live in states run by climate warriors. New York State, for example, won't allow pipelines to bring in the cheap gas from neighboring Pennsylvania — President Trump has taken note.

The president is pretty good at politics. He knows Pennsylvania gets billions from nat gas fracking and he knows voters won't look kindly on the democrats proposed fracking ban. And he knows that New York voters will not look kindly on expensive heating oil being forced down their throats. Voters everywhere have been rejecting costly climate dreams.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The blackouts in California are part of this. For years, the utility, PG&E, has had to spend an extra $2 billion every year to buy expensive renewable energy. That money could not be used to inspect their power lines and to clear out tinder-dry brush. The resulting wildfires bankrupted the company and Californians pay among the highest electricity rates in the country. They pay the highest gas prices in the nation, in part, because of the demands of environmental activists.

If there were a free vote, and people could say "yes" or "no" to cheap energy, I’m pretty sure there would be a strong “yes” vote. President Trump knows that. The democrats are still dreaming.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM