Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

US Markets

Varney: Democrats have a green energy price problem

By FOXBusiness
close
FOX Business' Stuart Varney gives his take on natural gas and allowing neighboring pipelines to run between states.video

Varney: Voters reject costly Democrat climate dreams

FOX Business' Stuart Varney gives his take on natural gas and allowing neighboring pipelines to run between states.

Fall has arrived, and there's a chill in the air. Time to fire up your heating system. I hope you have natural gas, rather than home heating oil — it’s cheaper!

Continue Reading Below

Heat your home with nat gas and the average household pays $580 a year. It’s $1,501 a year if you use heating oil — give me that nat gas, please.

MORE FROM VARNEY'S MY TAKE... 

VARNEY: WARREN'S PLANS ARE A 'DANGEROUS GAME' FOR THE US ECONOMY
VARNEY: CLIMATE CHANGE IS A TROJAN HORSE FOR THE SOCIALIST AGENDA
VARNEY: DEMOCRATS ARE IN HYSTERIA

But you have to feel a little sorry for people who live in states run by climate warriors. New York State, for example, won't allow pipelines to bring in the cheap gas from neighboring Pennsylvania — President Trump has taken note.

The president is pretty good at politics. He knows Pennsylvania gets billions from nat gas fracking and he knows voters won't look kindly on the democrats proposed fracking ban. And he knows that New York voters will not look kindly on expensive heating oil being forced down their throats. Voters everywhere have been rejecting costly climate dreams.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The blackouts in California are part of this. For years, the utility, PG&E, has had to spend an extra $2 billion every year to buy expensive renewable energy. That money could not be used to inspect their power lines and to clear out tinder-dry brush. The resulting wildfires bankrupted the company and Californians pay among the highest electricity rates in the country. They pay the highest gas prices in the nation, in part, because of the demands of environmental activists.

If there were a free vote, and people could say "yes" or "no" to cheap energy, I’m pretty sure there would be a strong “yes” vote. President Trump knows that. The democrats are still dreaming.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM