Varney: AOC using coronavirus to push socialism

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's, D-N.Y., tweet appearing to celebrate oil's crash is another attempt to politicize the coronavirus pandemic and push socialism.

“She tweeted, and then deleted what she’d posted," Varney said. "Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had gleefully opined on the crash in oil, and the sharp losses for stock prices.”

In a now-deleted tweet, Ocasio-Cortez wrote "You absolutely love to see it" in response to oil's crash.

"She’s clearly happy to see CO2 emissions cut sharply, but if it takes 20 million Americans suddenly unemployed, businesses ruined and thousands in lock-down misery, surely she should express a little less glee and a lot more understanding of the catastrophe the virus has unleashed," Varney said.

The tweet went on to say now is the time for a “worker-led, mass investment in green infrastructure to save our planet.”

“Never let a good crisis go to waste. AOC is pushing socialism again,” Varney said. “Perhaps she thinks capitalism has failed -- she’s wrong -- it hasn’t. The virus did this to us and wild schemes to borrow trillions for the green revolution, are just that, wild schemes.”

Varney believes this continues the trend of politicizing the coronavirus.

“Big picture: It’s another attempt to politicize the pandemic and the president’s response to it,” he said. “Speaker Pelosi and candidate Biden keep sniping away about Trump’s delays costing lives. Congressman Adam Schiff will investigate! Right before the election. And AOC chimes in with a callous tweet, she ‘absolutely loves to see’ the crash in oil and the wealth destruction in your 401(k).”

Varney said these arguments come from disapproval of Trump and his politics.

“Again, its desperation, based on unbridled contempt for our president,” he said. “We will get through this. Not by going to socialism, and not by pulling down President Trump. We will get through it by getting back to work, as quickly and as safely as possible.”

