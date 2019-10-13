Union membership is highest in these states, and some of them might surprise you

Between the United Auto Workers strike of General Motors and another by Kaiser Permanente workers that was narrowly avoided when they reached an agreement with the company, unions seem to be having a moment.

Americans’ approval of labor unions reached its highest point in 15 years, a Gallup poll last year found. But that approval came as actual union membership reached a record low, according to an analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data by Construction Coverage, an industry research website.

Membership in unions has declined across various sectors like transportation, construction and manufacturing, the analysis found. And younger workers are joining unions at a lower rate, with just 9.3 percent of workers aged 25-34 joining them, compared to 13.3 percent of workers aged 55-64.

But despite the declining membership, Construction Coverage found that union members’ median weekly earnings were 22 percent higher compared to non-union workers.

Here are the 10 states with the highest union membership rates, according to Construction Coverage:

10. Michigan

14.5 percent of workers are union members

9. California

14.7 percent of workers are union members

8. New Jersey

14.9 percent of workers are union members

7. Minnesota

15 percent of workers are union members

6. Connecticut

16 percent of workers are union members

5. Rhode Island

17.4 percent of workers are union members

4. Alaska

18.5 percent of workers are union members

3. Washington

19.8 percent of workers are union members

2. New York

22.3 percent of workers are union members

1. Hawaii

23.1 percent of workers are union members

