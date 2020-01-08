UAW president faces corruption probe 1 month into term: Report

The Federal Government is investigating financial dealings between United Auto Workers President Rory Gamble, the union’s former vice president Jimmy Settles and one of its highest-paid vendors, The Detroit News reported Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below

The investigation is looking into whether UAW leaders got kickbacks in exchange for awarding contracts for union-branded goods to Jason Gordon, according to the report, which cited two anonymous sources.

Gamble, 64, was appointed president in December after Gary Jones resigned in November over expense reports after the FBI raided his home.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

UAW NAMES NEW PRESIDENT AMID CORRUPTION CASE

The union’s leadership has faced a number of corruption probes in recent months and several other officials have also resigned from their UAW posts.

Rank-and-file UAW members got some good news earlier Wednesday. GM and Ford promoted a combined 1,500 temporary workers to full-time status as a result of their new contracts ratified by the union in the fall.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS