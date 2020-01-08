Expand / Collapse search
UAW president faces corruption probe 1 month into term: Report

By FOXBusiness
Auto workers in midst of a nightmare as UAW scandal unfolds

Detroit Free Press business and autos reporter Phoebe Wall Howard says UAW members "feel betrayed" when they find out that their dues have been embezzled by former UAW Vice President Joe Ashton.

The Federal Government is investigating financial dealings between United Auto Workers President Rory Gamble, the union’s former vice president Jimmy Settles and one of its highest-paid vendors, The Detroit News reported Wednesday.

The investigation is looking into whether UAW leaders got kickbacks in exchange for awarding contracts for union-branded goods to Jason Gordon, according to the report, which cited two anonymous sources.

Gamble, 64, was appointed president in December after Gary Jones resigned in November over expense reports after the FBI raided his home.

Rory Gamble, acting head of the United Auto Workers union answers questions in Southfield, Mich., Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

UAW NAMES NEW PRESIDENT AMID CORRUPTION CASE

The union’s leadership has faced a number of corruption probes in recent months and several other officials have also resigned from their UAW posts.

Rank-and-file UAW members got some good news earlier Wednesday. GM and Ford promoted a combined 1,500 temporary workers to full-time status as a result of their new contracts ratified by the union in the fall.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

