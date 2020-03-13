Coronavirus closures: U-Haul offers free storage for college students

U-Haul is offering free storage to college students because of campus closures throughout the country, as schools work to slow the outbreak of coronavirus.

The rental storage and moving truck company, owned by AMERCO, announced its offering to students in the United States and Canada in a press release on Thursday.

“We don’t know how every student is affected,” U-Haul President John Taylor said in a statement. “But we know they are affected.”

“More and more universities are giving instructions to leave campus and go home,” Taylor added. “Students and their parents are in need of moving and storage solutions. We have the expertise and network to help, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”

The free storage offer will last 30 days at U-Haul owned and operated facilities, according to the release. Anyone with a college ID is eligible, but the offer is only available for a limited time as there is availability.

The company said students should call or visit storage facilities in person in order to get the offer.

Typically, U-Haul offers free 30-day storage to communities affected by natural disasters, but this time, the offer is company-wide for students throughout the country.

U-Haul said it is “prepared for an early spring moving rush,” the release said.

According to a tweet from the company, U-Haul also has special rates for truck and trailer rentals.

As colleges are working to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, many have canceled or postponed in-person classes. According to a list maintained by Georgetown scholar Bryan Alexander, more than 200 schools have moved online or temporarily closed.

