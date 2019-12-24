Trump addresses military members in video conference from Mar-a-Lago

President Trump wished various members of the military a merry Christmas during a Tuesday morning video teleconference from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

The president began by wishing everyone "happy holidays and a happy New Year" and then introduced his "dear friends of the media" who were present for the call, saying, "Sometimes they're good."

Trump mentioned his latest addition to the military, the Space Force, which is being developed as part of the Air Force after the House of Representatives passed a $1.4 trillion bipartisan federal spending bill for fiscal year 2020 on Dec. 19.

"We don't have them represented quite yet," Trump joked while he introduced each branch of the military represented in the phone call.

The president continued to thank the military members for their service.

"Because of your brave and selfless service, America is able to celebrate [the holidays] in peace and safety," Trump said.

He went on to name each unit in the phone call, congratulating and thanking each for their respective achievements and their "overwhelming love and gratitude for our nation."

Trump added that military members will be receiving their "largest pay raise in over a decade" thanks to the new spending bill, adding, "You don't have to take it. You can give it back to the government. ... I'm only kidding. ... Spend it wisely."

After addressing each unit individually and answering questions, Trump described the U.S. as "the envy of the world."

"The world leaders come up to me and say congratulations. Our numbers reflect it," he said.

The president concluded by saying the U.S. military is now "replenished" after it had been "totally depleted" when he came into office.

