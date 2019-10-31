Trump joins Americans fleeing high-tax New York for Florida: Report

Like many other Americans, President Trump might be seeking to lower his tax obligations by leaving New York.

Continue Reading Below

Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania, filed documents to change their official residences to Palm Beach, Florida, last month, as reported by The New York Times on Thursday. The publication cited documents filed with the Palm Beach County Circuit Court. Palm Beach is where Mar-a-Lago is located.

The president has claimed Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue as his primary residence since the early 1980s.

TRUMP SLAMS NEW YORK, CUOMO FOR 'RIDICULOUSLY HIGH TAXES' AND 'HARASSING' HIS BUSINESSES

HIGH-TAX STATE EXODUS SEEN ACCELERATING AS CONTROVERSIAL SALT CAP MAY BE HERE TO STAY

Trump was born in Queens and has been a lifelong New Yorker, though he has recently been extremely critical of the state’s tax policies.

In July, the president slammed New York’s Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo over the state’s high taxes and hostile business climate, saying it is “no wonder” why both people and businesses were “fleeing New York in record numbers.”

New York is among a number of high-tax states contending with an exodus of residents to lower-tax states – a trend that has ramped up after state and local tax (SALT) deductions were capped at $10,000 under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Earlier this year, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state was seeing “significantly lower tax receipts” as a result of the SALT changes. New York Lieutenant Gov. Kathy Hochul said the changes decreased revenues and increased taxes on the middle class.

Estimated payments were $2.3 billion below forecasts, the state said.

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau showed that while Florida (which charges no state income tax) received more movers than any other state last year, New York's outflows to the Sunshine State were the highest – 63,772 people. New York had the third-largest outflows of any state, with 452,580 people moving out within the past year.

As previously reported by FOX Business, the SALT-driven exodus is likely only going to accelerate over the coming years – now that people have seen the tangible effects on their finances following this year’s tax season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP