Trump campaign uses impeachment hearing for fundraising boost

President Trump’s re-election campaign is trying to turn the impeachment hearings that began Wednesday into a fundraising boon.

A pop-up message on the campaign’s website stated that Trump wanted to raise $3 million in 24 hours “to end these fake impeachment hearings,” promising that all donations would be “double-matched.”

Even before the public hearings began, Trump fundraisers reported seeing a surge in donations in response to impeachment talk. Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted in September that donors gave $5 million in the 24 hours after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced the impeachment inquiry.

Other pro-Trump groups also saw a spike in donations. Linda McMahon, chair of the America First Action PAC board of directors, previously told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto that the group had raised about $1 million each day in the week after Pelosi announced the impeachment inquiry.

"That speaks, I think, volumes to how people are rallying around the president," she said.

As of Sept. 30, Trump’s campaign had raised more than $165 million and the Republican National Committee had raised more than $168 million. It’s more than any other sitting president has raised at this point in a campaign.

Some of the Democrats seeking their party’s nomination to face Trump in 2020 have also seen an increase in donations following the announcement. Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s campaign raised about $5 million during the quarter ending Sept. 30 compared to the previous quarter.

Warren had raised the second most of the Democratic contenders as of Sept. 30, a total of more than $60 million. Sen. Bernie Sanders had raised the most, more than $74 million.

Both candidates have supported the effort to impeach Trump over comments he reportedly made regarding military aid and former Vice President Joe Biden’s son in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump has maintained that there was nothing inappropriate in the phone call, repeatedly calling the call “perfect.”

