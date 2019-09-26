Republicans turn Trump impeachment threat into fundraising bonanza

Donations to the GOP surged in the 24 hours after House Democrats opened an impeachment inquiry against President Trump.

Continue Reading Below

Trump’s reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee raked in a combined $5 million, according to Trump’s campaign manager, Brad Parscale.

“Huge groundswell of support leading to Trump landslide in 2020!” he tweeted on Wednesday.

That occurred in the 24 hours after Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the House would launch a formal impeachment inquiry against the president, accusing him of betraying the oath of office by pressuring Ukraine to open an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, a frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination, and his son.

Advertisement

Trump has maintained that he acted appropriately.

The National Republican Congressional Committee, meanwhile, said its online fundraising was up 608 percent yesterday.

“Thank you, @SpeakerPelosi and de facto Speaker @AOC!” the organization tweeted, referring to Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a long-time proponent of impeachment.

The whistleblower complaint that ignited the political mayhem in Washington was released on Thursday and alleged that Trump used the “power of his office to solicit interference” from Ukraine in the run-up to the 2020 election.

A rough transcript of the call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was released a day earlier by the White House and confirmed that Trump asked about a corruption probe into the Bidens. However, there is no evidence that Trump used American aid as leverage.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS