Pro-Trump super PAC raises nearly $1M a day after impeachment inquiry announcement

Since Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced the launch of an impeachment inquiry, fundraising in support of President Trump has skyrocketed, a supporter says.

Linda McMahon, former Small Business Administration administrator under Trump and America First Action PAC board of directors chair, told FOX Business' Neil Cavuto on Thursday that her pro-Trump group raised millions in the days following the Pelosi announcement.

Super PACs like America First Action are allowed to raise unlimited sums of money that can be spent on ads in support of candidates, provided they don't coordinate their advertising with the candidate's official campaign.

HOUSE APPROVES IMPEACHMENT RESOLUTION, WHICH REPUBLICANS SAY IS FUELING FUNDRAISING

"When Nancy Pelosi announced that we were moving forward with the impeachment inquiry, in the next seven days, we raised $7 million," she said. "Almost $1 million a day."

"That speaks, I think, volumes to how people are rallying around the president," McMahon said.

Since the 2020 election cycle began, the Trump campaign has raised $165.3 million and the Republican National Committee has raised $168.7 million: a combined total of nearly $334 million.

The Democratic National Committee, during the 2019-2020 cycle, has, so far, raised more than $66.5 million. All the current Democratic candidates running for president have individual fundraising totals, as an official Democratic nominee will not be chosen until the convention in July 2020.

