The top 10 highest-earning country music stars

Three female "powerhouses" will host the 2019 CMA awards. FOX Business' Jackie DeAngelis with more from Nashville, TN.
The 53rd Annual CMA Awards kick off in Nashville Wednesday, where country music will take center stage. The event, hosted by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood, is expected to draw in tens of thousands of fans.
Some winners were already announced. Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus won Musical Event of the Year for their crossover hit "Old Town Road," which sold over 1 million copies.
Here's a look back at the top 10 highest-paid artists of last year:
1. Luke Bryan: $52 million
Luke Bryan performs on ABC's "Good Morning America" outside of the Bridgestone Arena ahead of the CMA Awards on November 6, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)
2. Garth Brooks: 45.5 million
Garth Brooks performs "Good Ride Cowboy" during The 39th Annual CMA Awards. (Photo by J. Kempin/FilmMagic)
3. Kenny Chesney: $37 million
Kenny Chesney performs onstage at the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2018/FilmMagic for ACM)
4. Zac Brown Band: $31 million
Zac Brown of Zac Brown Band performs on stage during the "Down The Rabbit Hole" Tour in Boston at Fenway Park on June 15, 2018 in Boston. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Zac Brown Band)
5. Blake Shelton: $28 million
Musician Blake Shelton performs onstage during day three of 2015 Stagecoach, California's Country Music Festival, at The Empire Polo Club on April 26, 2015 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach)
6. Florida Georgia Line: $27 million
Florida Georgia Line's sold-out show at Fenway Park on July 7, 2017 in Boston as part of THE SMOOTH TOUR 2017 show. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Florida Georgia Line)
7. Jason Aldean: $23 million
Recording artist Jason Aldean performs during the Route 91 Harvest country music festival at the MGM Resorts Village on Oct. 5, 2014 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
8. Toby Keith: $22 million
Musician Toby Keith performs during the Oklahoma Twister Relief Concert to benefit United Way of Central Oklahoma May Tornadoes Relief Fund at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on July 6, 2013 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty
9. Brad Paisley: $20 million
Brad Paisley performs "Old Alabama" at the 46th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas April 3, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
10. Dolly Parton: $19 million
Dolly Parton performs on the Pyramid Stage during Day 3 of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm on June 29, 2014 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)
