The top 10 highest-earning country music stars

The 53rd Annual CMA Awards kick off in Nashville Wednesday, where country music will take center stage. The event, hosted by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Carrie Underwood, is expected to draw in tens of thousands of fans.

Some winners were already announced. Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus won Musical Event of the Year for their crossover hit "Old Town Road," which sold over 1 million copies.

Here's a look back at the top 10 highest-paid artists of last year:

1. Luke Bryan: $52 million

2. Garth Brooks: 45.5 million

3. Kenny Chesney: $37 million

4. Zac Brown Band: $31 million

5. Blake Shelton: $28 million

6. Florida Georgia Line: $27 million

7. Jason Aldean: $23 million

8. Toby Keith: $22 million

9. Brad Paisley: $20 million

10. Dolly Parton: $19 million

