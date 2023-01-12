Tax season to begin January 23, IRS says

Expand / Collapse search
The Internal Revenue Service said Thursday that it will begin accepting 2022 individual income tax returns on Jan. 23, with officials promising key improvements this filing season.  

Taxpayers will have until Tuesday, April 18 to submit their returns or request an extension. That's because April 15, the typical deadline, falls on a Saturday, and April 17 is the Emancipation Day holiday in Washington, where the IRS is headquartered.

"This filing season is the first to benefit the IRS and our nation’s tax system from multi-year funding in the Inflation Reduction Act," acting IRS Commissioner Doug O’Donnell said in a statement.  "We’ve trained thousands of new employees to answer phones and help people. While much work remains after several difficult years, we expect people to experience improvements this tax season."

