Super Bowl-related purchases expected to total $13.9 billion this year, retailers group says

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic means that more Americans will be watching the Super Bowl from home instead of a party or bar this year. They’ll still spend some money, however, to make sure it’s a good time while they watch the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers compete on Sunday.

More than 186 million Americans are expected to watch Super Bowl LV, according to the National Retail Federation. The group’s annual Super Bowl survey found that 86% of Americans will be making purchases for the Super Bowl, from snacks to team apparel or even a new TV.

People watching the game plan to spend an average of $74.55, or $13.9 billion total, according to the NRF survey of 7,882 adults.

That Super Bowl spending total is the lowest since 2014. Last year, the NRF estimated Americans’ Super Bowl spending at a record $17.2 billion.

Significantly fewer people will be watching the game at a Super Bowl party this year, according to the NRF. Just 28% of those surveyed by the National Retail Federation said they would throw or attend a party or watch the game at a bar. That’s the lowest number of people who said they’d get together with friends for the Super Bowl since the group started its annual survey more than a decade ago.

Instead, more people will be watching from their own homes. And most Americans appear poised to snack their way through the big game. Food and beverages will be the most-purchased items for the event, with 77% of the NRF’s survey respondents saying they’d buy items to consume during the game.

The National Chicken Council is predicting that Americans will eat a record 1.42 billion chicken wings during the game. Snack maker Frito-Lay said last month that it was expecting to see more snacking during Super Bowl LV than last year, pointing to a general increase in snack consumption amid the pandemic.

Mike Del Pozzo, chief customer officer at Frito-Lay North America, said that 80% of adults think the Super Bowl “isn’t complete without snacks and dips.”

“Super Bowl is as much about enjoying a fun, shared moment with our favorite foods and beverages as it is about the football game,” Del Pozzo said in a press release.

The Super Bowl offers something for just about anyone – only 43% of those surveyed by NRF said the game was the most important part. Some 22% said they’ll be watching for the commercials, and 16% said they’re most anticipating the halftime show.