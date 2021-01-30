Patrick Mahomes has highest average NFL salary among QBs: Who else is on the list?

Patrick Mahomes is ready to show that the Kansas City Chiefs’ half-billion dollar gamble was worth it.

Mahomes is back in the Super Bowl for the second straight season. He and the Chiefs knocked off the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV and the quarterback was rewarded with a 10-year, $450 million contract in the offseason that could earn him up to $503 million in incentives and roster bonuses.

Mahomes earns the most among quarterbacks -- with some great ones behind him on the list when it comes to average annual salary.

Here are the four players who have are getting big checks deposited into their bank accounts.

5). AARON RODGERS, PACKERS

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is No. 5 on the list. He signed a four-year, $134 million contract with the Packers before the 2018 season kicked off. The average annual value of his deal is $33.5 million.

4). BEN ROETHLISBERGER, STEELERS

Ben Roethlisberger might not have that much time left in the league but he signed a big contract extension with the Steelers in 2019, a two-year, $68 million deal. His average salary per year totals 34 million. He had recently expressed interest in restructuring his deal so the Steelers can avoid a $41 million cap hit in 2021.

3). RUSSELL WILSON, SEAHAWKS

Russell Wilson signed a four-year, $140 million contract extension in 2019. The Seahawks star’s deal is worth $35 million annually.

2). DESHAUN WATSON, TEXANS

Deshaun Watson’s contract might be prohibiting the Texans from actually trading him. Watson signed a four-year, $156 million extension in the offseason. The average annual value coming to $39 million per year. But Watson reportedly requested a trade and if he is granted one he might have to restructure a deal with his new team.

1). PATRICK MAHOMES, CHIEFS

Mahomes is obviously the top dog when it comes to average annual contract value. With his new deal, he’s set to earn $45 million annually. Kansas City worked the deal in the offseason in hopes that the creativeness of his contract would help the team retain some salary cap room to re-sign some of the other key guys on the championship-winning team.