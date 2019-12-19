Steve Bannon on impeachment: It'd be the trial of the century

Former chief strategist under President Trump Steve Bannon said if impeachment goes to trial, Trump will not only be acquitted but vindicated.

“He'll be exonerated by the Senate in front of the American people and the world,” Bannon said on FOX Business’ “Trish Regan Primetime” on Thursday. “And then in November, he'll be vindicated at the ballot box.”

Bannon said Trump should demand a “real” impeachment trial with witnesses, “It's important for the history, the country . . . it's important for the people that voted for President Trump, they believe in him. He didn't do anything wrong.”

Bannon said Trump is an “existential threat to the Democratic Party,” which is why they “hate” him.

They hate “who he is and what he stands for,” he said.

