Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Donald Trump

Steve Bannon on impeachment: It'd be the trial of the century

'They're going to look back at this decades from now,' former White House chief strategist said

By FOXBusiness
close
Former Trump White House chief strategist Steve Bannon says impeachment is 'good' for the country since it forces the facts to come out. video

Steve Bannon: Impeachment is 'suicide march' for Democrats

Former Trump White House chief strategist Steve Bannon says impeachment is 'good' for the country since it forces the facts to come out.

Former chief strategist under President Trump Steve Bannon said if impeachment goes to trial, Trump will not only be acquitted but vindicated.

Continue Reading Below

“He'll be exonerated by the Senate in front of the American people and the world,” Bannon said on FOX Business’ “Trish Regan Primetime” on Thursday. “And then in November, he'll be vindicated at the ballot box.”

STEVE BANNON: TRUMP IMPEACHMENT PROBE IS ‘CATASTROPHIC FOR DEMOCRATS’

Bannon said Trump should demand a “real” impeachment trial with witnesses, “It's important for the history, the country . . . it's important for the people that voted for President Trump, they believe in him. He didn't do anything wrong.”

“He'll be exonerated by the Senate in front of the American people and the world. And then in November, he'll be vindicated at the ballot box.”

- Steve Bannon, Former chief strategist for President Trump

BANNON ON IMPEACHMENT TRIAL: ‘BRING IT ON’

Former chief strategist under President Trump Steve Bannon says President Trump should demand a full impeachment trial because he has the facts on his side. Video

Bannon said Trump is an “existential threat to the Democratic Party,” which is why they “hate” him.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

They hate “who he is and what he stands for,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS