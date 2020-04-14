States where coronavirus affected the most, least small businesses

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Small businesses across the country have been significantly impacted by the coronavirus as many states forced “nonessential” businesses to close and instituted shelter-in-place orders.

However, small businesses in some states have been more affected than others, according to a new report.

On Monday, WalletHub published “States with the Most Affected Small Businesses due to Coronavirus,” which ranked all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C.

ETSY CEO: CORONAVIRUS FACE MASKS NOW BEING SOLD BY 20,000 SHOPS

For the results, the personal finance website analyzed the states based on 12 measurements within three categories: “Impact & Access to Resources,” “Small Business Financial Conditions” and “Business Environment & Workforce Support.”

Some of the 12 measurements within those categories include share of businesses with e-commerce sales activity, business vitality, small business credit conditions, share of small businesses receiving SBA loans, small business friendliness grade and small business policy index.

CORONAVIRUS SMALL BUSINESS RELIEF PROGRAM RUNNING OUT OF CASHAS CONGRESS FEUDS OVER MORE FUNDING

Aside from the overall ranking, WalletHub also found that Connecticut has the lowest business vitality and Virginia has the highest business vitality.

It also found that Mississippi had the lowest average annual federal small business funding per GDP, while Massachusetts, New Mexico and New Hampshire tied for the highest.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Hawaii -- which was ranked overall as the state with the most affected small businesses -- was also ranked in the top spots for several individual measurements.

To see the top of the overall results, here are the five states with the most affected small businesses and the five states with the least affected small businesses, according to WalletHub.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS