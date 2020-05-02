Star Wars Day 2020: Here's how much the franchise has made at the box office

Monday, May 4, is Star Wars Day, named for the punny slogan "May the Fourth be with you."

Disney -- which bought Star Wars creator Lucasfilm in 2012 -- has fully embraced the holiday.

This year Disney will stream its ninth film in the long-running series, "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" on Disney+ on May 4, two months earlier than scheduled.

The movie was released at the box office back in December and was released for digital rental and on-demand in March.

'THE RISE OF SKYWALKER' TO HIT DISNEY PLUS ON MARCH 4

When it becomes available on Disney+ on Monday, fans will be able to watch all nine Star Wars films, which span more than four decades since "Star Wars: A New Hope" was released in 1977.

Aside from the nine films in the traditional Star Wars series, Disney has also released two other films and several television shows within the Star Wars universe.

In total, the nine Star Wars movies and two related films have brought in more than $10 billion worldwide at the box office over the last 43 years, from the release of "A New Hope" in 1977 to the release of "The Rise of Skywalker" last year.

To see how each of the films did on their own, here are the 11 Star Wars-related films and how they each did at the box office, according to data from IMDb.

CORONAVIRUS SHUTDOWN PUTS DISNEY+ IN A PROGRAMMING CRUNCH

"Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace"

Release Date: May 19, 1999

Gross USA: $474 million

Cumulative Worldwide Gross: $1 billion

"Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones"

Release Date: May 16, 2002

Gross USA: $310 million

Cumulative Worldwide Gross: $653 million

"Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith"

Release Date: May 19, 2005

Gross USA: $380 million

Cumulative Worldwide Gross: $868 million

"Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope"

Release Date: May 25, 1977

Gross USA: $460 million

Cumulative Worldwide Gross: $775 million

"Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back"

Release Date: June 20, 1980

Gross USA: $290 million

Cumulative Worldwide Gross: $547 million

"Star Wars: Episode VI - The Return of the Jedi"

Release Date: May 25, 1983

Gross USA: $309 million

Cumulative Worldwide Gross: $475 million

"Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens"

Release Date: December 18, 2015

Gross USA: $936 million

Cumulative Worldwide Gross: $2 billion

"Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi"

Release Date: December 17, 2017

Gross USA: $620 million

Cumulative Worldwide Gross: $1.3 billion

"Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker"

Release Date: 20 December 2019

Gross USA: $515 million

Cumulative Worldwide Gross: $1 billion

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"

Release Date: December 16, 2016

Gross USA: $532 million

Cumulative Worldwide Gross: $1 billion

"Solo: A Star Wars Story"

Release Date: May 25, 2018

Gross USA: $213 million

Cumulative Worldwide Gross: $392 million

