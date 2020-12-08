SNL, Pete Davidson ripped by Staten Island bar owner’s attorney for mocking ‘great Americans’

Saturday Night Live took a "disgraceful" swipe at "hard-working Americans" outside a Staten Island bar when Pete Davidson mocked them on the show, attorney Louis Gelormino told "Fox & Friends" Tuesday.

Gelormino is representing Danny Presti, the co-owner of Mac's Public House who was arrested for a second time late Saturday night for violating New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's coronavirus orders. He suggested that Davidson and other cast members donate their salaries to American's who have lost their jobs during the pandemic.

"To Pete Davidson and the rest of the members of the Saturday Night crew," Gelormino told co-host Brian Kilmeade, "Maybe they can give up part of their big paychecks they receive to small business owners throughout the country who can't put food on their families' tables. These are great Americans, good hard-working Americans they're mocking and it's disgraceful."

Around the same time that Presti was getting arrested, Davidson, a Staten Island native, appeared on the "Weekend Update" segment with Colin Jost poking fun at local protesters rallying behind the bar.

"People were outside the bar, talking about freedom, taunting the cops, chanting that they should arrest the governor, but it's Staten Island so I assumed that it was just like a typical last call," Davidson said during the skit.

When Jost asked him if he was against the protest, "The King of Staten Island" star responded: "I mean, kind of, but I'm also just happy I'm no longer the first thing people think of when they say what's the worst thing about Staten Island."

Davidson, whose father died as a firefighter responding on 9/11, said he was frustrated with the protesters because "they're making us look like babies."

The lawyer responded, "I know Pete Davidson's mother and I knew his father. They're great people, so I'm not going to disrespect them by disparaging Pete."

"But I will say this," Gelormino continued: "There were 2,000 Americans there who came from all over the tri-state area to attend that rally. They protested peacefully, without rioting, without looting ... there were over 200 of them who actually stayed and cleaned up the street."