Sephora to allow customer donations to National Black Justice Coalition with store points

Sephora has updated its Beauty Insider Rewards Bazaar, so customers can redeem their points for a donation to the National Black Justice Coalition in place of a cosmetic sample.

Redeeming 500 points will give the American civil rights organization $10 while 1,000 points will give $20 and 1,500 points will give $30.

FOX Business reached out to Sephora about its decision to implement a charitable rewards option but did not immediately hear back from the company at the time of publication.

On Tuesday, the multinational company shared with its social media followers that it had partnered with four organizations dedicated to helping African Americans and other black groups, one of which is the National Black Justice Coalition. The company has donated more than $1 million between the organizations.

“We stand in solidarity with our Black employees, colleagues, friends, and communities, and we’re proud to support these organizations that are fighting for racial justice and equity: @CARES_Mentoring @CFUF_Baltimore @naacp @nbjconthemove @ncbcp_bwr #BlackoutTuesday,”

In light of last weekend’s protests against police brutality after the death of 46-year-old George Floyd, Sephora shared an open letter from its CEO Jean-André Rougeot on the company’s commitment to racial equality.

“At Sephora, we believe unequivocally that #BlackLivesMatter. We are committed to using our platform and resources to stand against racism and injustice in this country,” the beauty retailer wrote in a tweet on Monday, which linked to Rougeot’s letter.

“First and foremost, I want to express my empathy for the range of emotions you may be feeling right now. When is enough enough? How can prejudice and violence continue to happen in a country whose values include equality and justice,” he wrote. “We have seen that the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted communities of color and highlighted the existing inequalities in our country. George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor are sadly only a few examples of recent violence against the Black and African American communities, adding to the difficulties these communities are already facing.”

This isn’t the first time Sephora has stepped up to join the racial discourse in this country. In June, U.S. stores closed down nationwide for a one-hour diversity training after R&B singer SZA said she was racially profiled by Sephora security guards in Calabasas, California.

