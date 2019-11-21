These are the richest families in the US and how much they’re worth: Report

Of the 25 richest families in the world, nine of them -- including the wealthiest clan -- live in the U.S., according to a report.

Bloomberg found the richest families in the world earlier this year but chose not to include wealth held by only one heir. It also didn’t include riches of a first-generation family.

The figures the website used were from July, according to the methodology section of the report.

Among the nine American families, their wealth ranges from more than $190 billion to more than $32 billion.

The other wealthiest families in the world include the Saudi royal family (in fourth place in the world), the Wertheimer family -- which owns Chanel -- in Paris (in fifth place) and the Quandt family -- which owns BMW -- in Munich, Germany (in 16th place).

Combined, the 25 richest families in the world control almost $1.4 trillion, Bloomberg found.

To see which clans made it to the list, here are the nine wealthiest families in the U.S., according to Bloomberg.

The Lauder family

Company: Estee Lauder

Wealth: $32.3 billion

Number of generations: Three

Location: New York

Estee Lauder founded her cosmetics company with her husband, Joseph, back in 1946, according to the company’s website. Their two sons, Leonard and Ronald, continued in the family business, and now their children are also involved in the company, which sells $14 billion of cosmetic products, according to Bloomberg.

Today, the Lauder family is the 23rd wealthiest family in the world, according to the outlet.

The (S.C.) Johnson family

Company: SC Johnson

Wealth: $33 billion

Number of generations: Five

Location: Racine, Wisconsin

In 1886, Samuel Curtis Johnson started his own flooring company after four years as a parquet flooring salesman, according to the company website. He eventually developed floor care products, and now the private company has brands including Glade, Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day, Windex and Raid. Today, the company’s Chairman and CEO is Fisk Johnson, the fifth-generation leader of SC Johnson.

The (S.C.) Johnson family is the nineteenth-most wealthy family in the world, Bloomberg reported.

The Pritzker family

Company: Hyatt Hotels

Wealth:$33.7 billion

Number of generations: Four

Location: Chicago

According to a 2016 report from Forbes, the fortune of the Pritzker family was founded in 1936 by A.N. Pritzker. Bloomberg reported that Pritzker started investing in real estate at the time. In 1957, his grandsons bought the Hyatt House hotel in Los Angeles and developed the Hyatt Hotel chain, according to Encyclopaedia Britannica.

According to Forbes, only Thomas Pritzker is still involved in the Hyatt Hotel branch of the family fortune. He served as CEO from 2004 to 2006, according to the Hyatt website. Meanwhile, Penny Pritzker served as the secretary of commerce under President Obama from 2013 to 2017.

Today, the Pritzker family is the 17th-most wealthy family in the world, according to the website.

The Cox family

Company: Cox Enterprises

Wealth: $36.9 billion

Number of generations: Four

Location: Atlanta

James Middleton Cox bought the Dayton Evening News in 1898, which was just the beginning for Cox Enterprises, according to the company’s website. Today, the company makes about $21 billion in revenue, according to Bloomberg, and two of James Cox’s descendants are still shareholders of the company.

Today, the Cox family is the 15th-most wealthy family in the world, Bloomberg reported.

The Johnson family

Company: Fidelity Investments

Wealth: $37.4 billion

Number of generations: Three

Location: Boston

In 1946, Edward C. Johnson II founded Fidelity Management & Research Company, according to the Fidelity website. In 2014 his granddaughter Abigail Johnson was named chairman and CEO of the company, which is a role she continues today.

According to Bloomberg, the Johnson family is the 14th-wealthiest family in the world.

The Cargill, MacMillan family

Company: Cargill, Incorporated

Wealth: $42.9 billion

Number of generations: Six

Location: Minneapolis

William Wallace Cargill bought a grain warehouse in 1865, which was just the beginning for what is now one of the largest private companies in the U.S., according to Forbes. The website reported back in 2016 that the Cargill-MacMillan family has more billionaires than any other family.

According to Bloomberg, today the family is the 10th-wealthiest family in the world.

The Koch family

Company: Koch Industries

Wealth: $124.5 billion

Number of generations: Three

Location: Wichita, Kansas

According to Bloomberg, the wealth of the Koch family began with Fred Koch’s oil firm and was split between his four sons before two sons left in the 1980s. Charles and David Koch were the two sons who stayed, and today, Charles Koch serves as the chairman of the board and CEO. David Koch, who also maintained a position of leadership until 2018, died in August.

Now, the Koch family is the third-wealthiest family in the world, according to Bloomberg.

The Mars family

Company: Mars, Incorporated

Wealth: $126.5 billion

Number of generations: Five

Location: McLean, Virginia

Candy company Mars was founded by Frank Mars more than 100 years ago. Despite the well-known candies from Mars -- such as Snickers, M&Ms, Twix and Dove -- Bloomberg reported that more than half the company’s revenue comes from pet-care products.

The outlet also reported that the Mars family is the second-wealthiest family in the world.

The Walton family

Company: Walmart Inc.

Wealth: $190.5 billion

Number of generations: Three

Location: Bentonville, Arkansas

Sam Walton opened the first Walmart in Bentonville, Arkansas, in1962, according to the company’s website. Now Walmart is the largest retailer in the world by revenue, according to Bloomberg.

According to the website, half of Walmart is owned by Walton Enterprises, the family’s holding company -- making the family the wealthiest in the world.