Health Care

US coronavirus drugmaker Regeneron to buy back $5B stake held by Sanofi

Prior to deal, Sanofi, which help about 23.2 million Regeneron shares

Reuters
Regeneron CEO Dr. Leonard Schleifer discusses his company’s approach in treating the coronavirus. video

Regeneron CEO: Testing way to give people antibodies for coronavirus vaccine

Regeneron CEO Dr. Leonard Schleifer discusses his company’s approach in treating the coronavirus.

PARIS - U.S. company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said it had agreed to repurchase approximately $5 billion of its shares directly from French drugmaker Sanofi.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
REGNREGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC.569.91+8.93+1.59%

REGENERON SAYS COVID-19 ANTIBODY COCKTAIL MAY BE AVAILABLE BY FALL

Sanofi, which holds about 23.2 million Regeneron shares, said separately it intended to sell its equity investment, and that the move would not change ongoing collaboration between the two groups.

