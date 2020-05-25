US coronavirus drugmaker Regeneron to buy back $5B stake held by Sanofi
Prior to deal, Sanofi, which help about 23.2 million Regeneron shares
PARIS - U.S. company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said it had agreed to repurchase approximately $5 billion of its shares directly from French drugmaker Sanofi.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|REGN
|REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
|569.91
|+8.93
|+1.59%
Sanofi, which holds about 23.2 million Regeneron shares, said separately it intended to sell its equity investment, and that the move would not change ongoing collaboration between the two groups.