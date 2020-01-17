Queen miffed over Meghan Markle's $3M newlywed love nest: Report

Queen Elizabeth II is “privately furious” about the $3.1 million taxpayer-funded renovation of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s estate, according to a report.

Continue Reading Below

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Frogmore Cottage’s renovation cost 2.4 million British pounds, or approximately $3.1 million. But the couple’s tony estate will no longer be seeing much use, given the recent news that the couple plans to step back from their roles as senior royals and split time between the U.K. and Canada.

WHAT IS PRINCE ANDREW'S NET WORTH?

The couple’s sudden decision to abandon their roles in the wake of the costly construction project has left the queen “privately unhappy,” according to the Daily Mail. The cottage is located on the property of the 93-year-old queen’s Windsor estate and had been largely kept running with a “skeleton staff” of temporary employees.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY TV SPECIAL TO AIR ON FOX

The Daily Mail reported that Markle and Harry had “let go” the Frogmore’s ad hoc employees, including maids and chefs. More permanent figures, such as the manager and cleaner, will be reassigned, according to the report.

WHAT IS MEGHAN MARKLE'S NET WORTH?