Queen miffed over Meghan Markle's $3M newlywed love nest: Report

Frogmore Cottage’s renovation cost 2.4 million British pounds, or approximately $3.1 million

By FOXBusiness
Will Oprah have a tell-all interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry? Some members of the public think otherwise. video

Oprah denies Meghan Markle, Prince Harry tell-all interview over Megxit

Will Oprah have a tell-all interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry? Some members of the public think otherwise.

Queen Elizabeth II is “privately furious” about the $3.1 million taxpayer-funded renovation of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s estate, according to a report.

Frogmore Cottage’s renovation cost 2.4 million British pounds, or approximately $3.1 million. But the couple’s tony estate will no longer be seeing much use, given the recent news that the couple plans to step back from their roles as senior royals and split time between the U.K. and Canada.

The couple’s sudden decision to abandon their roles in the wake of the costly construction project has left the queen “privately unhappy,” according to the Daily Mail. The cottage is located on the property of the 93-year-old queen’s Windsor estate and had been largely kept running with a “skeleton staff” of temporary employees.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

The Daily Mail reported that Markle and Harry had “let go” the Frogmore’s ad hoc employees, including maids and chefs. More permanent figures, such as the manager and cleaner, will be reassigned, according to the report.

