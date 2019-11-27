Queen Elizabeth 'bans' Prince Andrew from meeting Trump during NATO visit: report

Queen Elizabeth II has "banned" her son, England’s embattled Prince Andrew, from meeting President Donald Trump during his trip to the UK next week, according to a report.

Continue Reading Below

President Trump plans to meet the queen for the second time this year on Tuesday while he attends a NATO summit where he’ll be from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, according to officials and the Daily Mail.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Buckingham Palace announced late Tuesday that Andrew, the Duke of York, would not be in attendance during the visit with Trump and other NATO leaders, according to the Mail. Prince Harry and his wife, Duchess Megan Markle, a former American television actress, and Prince William will also be absent for the meeting.

Andrew was present during Trump's first meeting with the Queens this year, during a multi-day state visit. The British royal, who is eighth in line for the crown, announced earlier in the month he would be stepping away from his royal duties amid a flurry of media attention surrounding his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family's work and the valuable work going on in the many organizations and charities that I am proud to support," he said. "I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein."

JEFFREY EPSTEIN PAL PRINCE ANDREW TO 'STEP BACK' FROM ROYAL DUTIES

The Times of London has reported that Andrew’s affiliation with the multimillionaire had caused him to lose sponsors and even office space at Buckingham Palace.

PRINCE ANDREW TOSSED FROM BUCKINGHAM PALACE

Epstein, who was reportedly worth more than $550 million, was indicted in July of this year on charges of sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors, according to court records.

The previously convicted sex offender was found unconscious on the morning of Aug. 10 in his jail cell at lower Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center. The New York City medical examiner determined Epstein had committed suicide by hanging.