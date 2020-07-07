Expand / Collapse search
Proposed defense bill provides $1M to rename facilities referencing Confederate leaders

It's a measure Trump does not support

Huntington Ingalls Industries CEO Mike Petters, whose company builds military ships, discusses operating as a critical industry amid coronavirus, company earnings, and working with the Navy to ensure small business partners can continue to operate.video

Defense contractor fast-tracks coronavirus cash to small business through Navy partnership

Huntington Ingalls Industries CEO Mike Petters, whose company builds military ships, discusses operating as a critical industry amid coronavirus, company earnings, and working with the Navy to ensure small business partners can continue to operate.

The House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday released its draft proposal for a fiscal 2021 defense funding bill, which – among other things – would set aside money to rename facilities that bear reference to Confederate leaders.

Overall, the House bill calls for $694.6 billion in new discretionary spending authority for the Defense Department, which is $3.7 billion less than what President Trump requested.

Among its provisions, the bill calls for $1 million provided to the U.S. Army for renaming installations, facilities, roads and streets that have been named after Confederate leaders and officers.

The White House has said the president may refuse to sign a defense authorization bill that required the military to rename bases.

Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., also said it would prevent Trump from federalizing the D.C. police department.

The legislation would increase military member pay by 3 percent.

Notably, it would also raise funding by $45 million above Trump’s request – to $323 million – for the department and services’ Sexual Assault Prevention and Response programs.

About $2.49 billion would be allocated toward continuing the transition of activities to the Space Force.

The legislation is expected to be taken up in the subcommittee Wednesday.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram contributed to this report.