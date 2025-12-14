Powerball jackpot skyrockets after $1B prize goes unclaimed

The Powerball jackpot has surged to an eye-popping $1.1 billion after no ticket matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing, leaving the massive prize up for grabs.

The winning numbers for the Dec. 13 drawing were 1, 28, 31, 57, 58 and the Powerball number was 16, but no one claimed the top prize.

While the jackpot went unclaimed, several players still scored big, including $2 million Power Play winners in North Carolina and Pennsylvania and $1 million winners in California, Florida, Michigan, New Jersey and Virginia.

The estimated cash value for Monday’s next drawing now stands at more than $503 million.

Despite the soaring jackpot, the odds remain steep. The chance of hitting the grand prize stands at 1 in 292.2 million, while the odds of winning $1 million are 1 in 11.7 million, according to Powerball.

More common payouts, such as $100 for matching four white balls or three plus the Powerball, come with slightly better odds — ranging from 1 in 36,525 to 1 in 14,494, respectively.

Overall, the odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 24.87.

Powerball said on its website that jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump-sum payment.

If the prize continues to climb, it could soon rank among one of the biggest jackpots in Powerball history. The current record for largest jackpots was a $2.04 billion win in 2022, followed by a $1.79 billion jackpot claimed in Missouri and Texas in September.