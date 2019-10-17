Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Gadgets

USPS eyeing drones for mail, package delivery

By Fox Business
close
Daniel Gagnon, UPS Vice President of Marketing, Global Healthcare Strategy, on how drones are improving the efficiency of medical supply deliveries to hospitals.video

UPS using drones to deliver medical supplies to hospitals

Daniel Gagnon, UPS Vice President of Marketing, Global Healthcare Strategy, on how drones are improving the efficiency of medical supply deliveries to hospitals.

The United States Postal Service is considering drones as a new way to deliver mail.

Continue Reading Below

This was disclosed in a request for information (RFI) from September, describing why it is examining this concept and how it might potentially work to help people and companies with their mail-related needs, according to Nextgov.

“The Postal Service recognizes that the ability of [unmanned aircraft systems] to supplement mail delivery and information collection can substantially benefit the country and further the development of other autonomous systems,” said Postal Service officials.

If the USPS mail-by-drones idea becomes a reality, it would be a pioneering plan of action. But, the agency is still reportedly very much in the research and analysis stages of looking at this concept. Nextgov revealed that the USPS has not yet hired any contractors for drone production and that it might engage multiple companies in an effort to "identify candidates for future solicitation".

MORE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

POSTAL SERVICE LOSING BILLIONS AND DELIVERING FEWER PACKAGES AS IT BURNS CASH
US LOSES 'HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS' TO ANTIQUATED INTERNATIONAL POSTAL UNION, WHITE HOUSE SAYS

The safety management of the Postal Service's drone idea would fall under the jurisdiction of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which recently signed off on rival UPS being allowed to run the inaugural drone airline service.

The RFI did note though that “the postal service is evaluating whether larger package sizes and weights may be needed to meet some objectives."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS  