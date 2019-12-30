Pizza restaurant sharing Christmas profits with employees

Employees at an Indiana pizzeria took home $700 each, which was generated by the shop on Christmas Day.

Continue Reading Below

For the fifth year in a row, Rockstar Pizza employees earned a share of the profits, Rockstar Pizza owner Colby Mathews told FOX Business’ Cheryl Casone on Monday. She said 2019 was the most successful year yet for the initiative.

THESE 5 FAST FOOD CHAINS ARE THE MOST LUCRATIVE IN AMERICA

When the community caught wind of Rockstar’s profit-sharing Christmas, the phone calls “got out of control,” according to Mathews.

“Sometimes these things just catch fire and it caught fire for sure,” Mathews said.

THE 5 BEST WINES OF 2019 REVEALED

Restaurant management allows employees to set their own hours on Christmas Day, according to Mathews, and allows them to decide if they are going to do dine-in or carry-out. Rockstar’s general manager Rob Notter said this Christmas, the plan was to do carry-out from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. with preorders starting at 3 p.m.

“Our shop us very community-focused and we give back a lot to the community," Mathews said. "It’s sort of just what we do."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The restaurant plans to carry on the tradition in 2020 and expects to have “much more staff,” according to general manager Rob Notter. He said they also may add a few elements next Christmas.

“It was just nice to be recognized by the community, you know, that we work for day-in, day-out to provide a very good service,” Notter said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS