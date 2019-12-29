These 5 fast food chains are the most lucrative in America

It’s no secret that Americans enjoy fast food. It’s typically convenient, and there’s an increasing number of healthy options.

The top five fast-food chains in the U.S. each brought in at least $10 billion in sales last year, QSR Magazine reported. But one key detail sets one of them apart from the others.

Chick-fil-A is the only fast-food chain in the top five for U.S. sales to not be included in the top 10 with the most locations. It hit a system-wide $10 billion in sales with just 2,400 stores, all of which are franchised, according to the report.

Here are the five most lucrative fast-food chains, according to QSR:

5. Chick-fil-A

With $10 billion in U.S. sales, Chick-fil-A averaged $4.1 million in sales at each of its locations.

4. Taco Bell

Taco Bell had $10.3 billion in U.S. sales last year. With 6,588 stores, the chain averaged $1.6 million per location.

3. Subway

Subway had $10.8 billion in U.S. sales last year. The chain averaged $420,000 in sales at each of its 24,798 stores.

2. Starbucks

Starbucks had $19.7 billion in U.S. sales last year. The chain’s 14,825 cafes averaged $1.3 million in sales.

1. McDonald’s

The Golden Arches brought in $38.5 billion in U.S. sales last year. Spread across 13,914 stores, it was an average of $2.7 million per location.

