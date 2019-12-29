Expand / Collapse search
These 5 fast food chains are the most lucrative in America

By FOXBusiness
It’s no secret that Americans enjoy fast food. It’s typically convenient, and there’s an increasing number of healthy options.

The top five fast-food chains in the U.S. each brought in at least $10 billion in sales last year, QSR Magazine reported. But one key detail sets one of them apart from the others.

Chick-fil-A is the only fast-food chain in the top five for U.S. sales to not be included in the top 10 with the most locations. It hit a system-wide $10 billion in sales with just 2,400 stores, all of which are franchised, according to the report.

Here are the five most lucrative fast-food chains, according to QSR:

5. Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A is fast food restaurant chain specializing in chicken sandwiches.

With $10 billion in U.S. sales, Chick-fil-A averaged $4.1 million in sales at each of its locations.

4. Taco Bell

Taco Bell at sunset (iStock)

Taco Bell had $10.3 billion in U.S. sales last year. With 6,588 stores, the chain averaged $1.6 million per location.

3. Subway

Subway specializes in submarine sandwiches.

Subway had $10.8 billion in U.S. sales last year. The chain averaged $420,000 in sales at each of its 24,798 stores.

2. Starbucks

A woman peers into a closed Starbucks Coffee shop. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Starbucks had $19.7 billion in U.S. sales last year. The chain’s 14,825 cafes averaged $1.3 million in sales.

1. McDonald’s

The sign outside a McDonald's restaurant in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

The Golden Arches brought in $38.5 billion in U.S. sales last year. Spread across 13,914 stores, it was an average of $2.7 million per location.

