Peter Navarro: If China doesn't abide, US can 'take proportionate measures'

White House trade adviser says USMCA, US-China trade deal mean jobs for Americans

By FOXBusiness
White House director of trade policy Peter Navarro says 'phase one' of the U.S.-China trade deal and the USMCA will bring jobs to numerous sectors and improve the economy.video

Peter Navarro: Signing Phase 1, passing USMCA is 'extraordinary'

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro called Wednesday and Thursday "the two greatest days in American trade policy history ever" due to the signings of the U.S.-China trade deal and the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

READ THE FULL USMCA TRADE DEAL

"One of them would have been enough, but to have them come one day apart is truly extraordinary," Navarro told FOX Business' Charles Payne on Thursday. "We've got Japan agreements, Canada, Mexico, China, Korea, I mean, wow."

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement passes in the Senate. The bill now heads to President Trump’s desk to be signed.Video

Navarro said the markets reacted well to these trade deals because they mean Americans will have more jobs available.

WILBUR ROSS: USMCA, US-CHINA PHASE ONE DEAL WILL EQUATE TO $2T IN TRADE

But what makes the U.S.-China trade deal different than what was agreed to under the World Trade Organization, Navarro said, is that when China joined it, the nation broke "every rule" and it took years to fight those violations.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross breaks down the enforcement mechanism included under the U.S.-China phase one trade agreement which he argues is unlike those of previous deals, he also commented on the benefits of USMCA and possible tax cuts.Video

"We have a 90-day clock from the day somebody walks in or the administration itself files a complaint with USTR Robert Lighthizer," Navarro said on "Making Money with Charles Payne." "And here's the best part, at the end of that, if we, the United States, are not satisfied that the dispute is resolved, we unilaterally get to take proportionate measures."

Navarro said if those measures are taken, "the Chinese promised not to retaliate."

