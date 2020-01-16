Wilbur Ross: USMCA, US-China phase one deal will equate to $2T in trade

The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) along with the recently signed phase one portion of the U.S.-China trade deal will equate to $2 trillion in trade, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Thursday.

Ross also told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo that China's commitment to purchase an additional $200 billion of U.S. products over the next two years will add about a half a percentage point of GDP growth.

“Very hard to imagine a recession occurring in the face of these two trade deals,” he said.

President Trump and China Vice Premier Liu He made the landmark China trade agreement official on Wednesday when they signed the phase one deal during a ceremony in Washington.

Meanwhile, five Senate committees are expected to join the Senate Finance Committee in approving the revamped $1.2 trillion North American trade deal, before all 100 senators vote as one body. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, told Bartiromo on Thursday that the Senate will likely approve the USMCA at 11 a.m. ET.

Once the Senate passes the USMCA, it would head to Trump’s desk to be signed, the last step before it begins to be implemented. The House voted 385 to 41 to approve it in December. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., told Bartiromo that it would hit Trump's desk at noon after it passes the Senate.

Ross said the USMCA and phase one “solidifies” the U.S. base and gives it a stronger position for negotiating trade deals in the future.

FOX Business’ Paul Connor contributed to this story.