Pete Davidson fans ordered to sign $1M NDA before attending comedy show

Customers interested in seeing "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson’s Thanksgiving Eve comedy show in California were reportedly told they first had to sign $1 million non-disclosure agreements, photographs show.

“All patrons attending tonight’s event with Pete Davidson will be required to sign a Confidentiality and Nondisclosure Agreement before entering the venue,” reads an email sent to people who purchased tickets to the 26-year-old comedian’s Wednesday night show at San Francisco’s Sydney Goldstein Theater, according to a Facebook post authored by then-prospective attendee Stacy Young.

Neither Young, who shared screenshots of the emails, nor several of Davidson’s reps immediately responded to FOX Business’ request for comment.

A photograph of the agreement shows signees were barred from giving interviews or sharing any details of the show with third parties. Anyone who broke the contract was told they would be ordered to pay $1 million, plus any additional fees and costs, a screenshot shows.

“In short,” the contact states, “by signing this agreement, you are agreeing not to discuss any details of the show you are about to watch or your experiences at this event, period. This includes, blogs, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and any/all other social media or online outlets.”

Those who opted out of signing the NDA were turned away and issued a refund, the email states.

“I get that comedians are protective of their jokes and don’t want their routines rebroadcast, but it’s rather Orwellian to not allow anyone to share an opinion on it,” Young wrote on the Facebook page for the show, just hours before doors opened. “Don't perform for the public if you don't want people to have an opinion about it!”

The San Francisco Chronicle reported the theater had only learned about the NDA the day before the show. But not everyone took issue with the requirement. Social media user Nancy Davidson, who did not immediately appear to have any relation to the comedian, wrote that doing so was “worth it.”

It does not appear to have been the first time Davidson had required his audience members to sign non-disclosure agreements. The comedian also has a history of unloading on audience members mid-show for their behavior during the performance.

