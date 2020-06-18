How much does Paul McCartney earn?

On Thursday, Sir Paul McCartney turned 78.

Continue Reading Below

To celebrate, McCartney’s daughter and fashion designer Stella McCartney tweeted a video of the Beatles co-founder.

“Happy, happy birthday, Dad!” she wrote. “Who would've thought I was once such a model citizen Brownie? Dad, you are the most inspiring and loving father a daughter could dream of. I am so proud to have you as my father and love you more than you will ever know.”

PRINCE GUITAR, MCCARTNEY BEATLES LYRICS COME UP FOR AUCTION

Earlier this month, Forbes listed the singer/songwriter among the highest-earning celebrities in the world, ranking at 91, tied with Oprah Winfrey, boxer Canelo Alvarez and NBA player Damian Lillard.

According to Forbes, McCartney earned $37 million last year and grossed more than $100 million on solo shows during that time.

However, the magazine predicted his earnings -- as well as other musicians’ earnings -- will take a significant hit this year because of coronavirus-canceled tours.

In early May, McCartney canceled his “Freshen Up” European tour, which was supposed to take place from late May and June, according to his website.

But the coronavirus didn’t totally stop McCartney from performing.

The music legend sang “Lady Madonna” in April for the “One World: Together At Home” TV special, organized by Lady Gaga and advocacy organization Global Citizen.

LADY GAGA RAISES $35M FOR CORONAVIRUS FIGHT, CURATES ALL-STAR TV EVENT

McCartney found fame in the 1960s as a member of the Beatles, alongside John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, who joined in 1962.

The iconic band stayed together for only eight years but released 12 studio albums during that time, according to Biography.com.

Some of their top songs include “Hey Jude,” “Let it Be,” “Yesterday” and “While My Guitar Gently Weeps.”

Once the band broke up, McCartney was the first former Beatle to release a solo album, called “McCartney,” in 1970.

After that, he started a band called Wings, which performed for about 10 years before the band ended.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In total, McCartney has released 17 studio albums, according to Forbes. His most recent album, “Egypt Station,” was released in 2018.

Aside from making money from his albums and performances, McCartney also owns a company called MPL Communications, which he founded in 1969. The music publishing company controls the rights to more than 25,000 songs, according to a 2019 report from Billboard.

MPL owns McCartney’s songs from after his time with the Beatles as well as songs by Buddy Holly, Fats Waller and Bessie Smith, Billboard reported.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS