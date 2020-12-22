NYC restaurateur: Coronavirus stimulus bill a 'one-size-fits-all Band-Aid'

New York City restaurateur Tyler Hollinger criticized the latest coronavirus relief bill for not doing enough for his industry.

“Congress has passed a bill that is a one-size-fits-all Band-Aid,” Tyler Hollinger said on FOX Business' “Varney and Co.” “It's money for everyone, except not everyone is as affected by this pandemic.”

The roughly $900 billion legislation, passed Monday night, includes a second round of stimulus checks, $45 billion in airline industry aid, tax breaks for PPP recipients and $325 billion for small business relief.

While Hollinger said many in the restaurant business are suffering, he has found success by adapting to the coronavirus pandemic in a unique way.

“We've pivoted – I'm coming to you live from our private holiday dining cabanas,” he told host Stuart Varney. “Not only are these safer than outside dining, you have your own house on the street of New York City to dine.”

Hollinger said it is the “warmest table in the city” and that he feels lucky to be booked “pretty much every night.”

However, he stressed that restaurants still need more support from the government.

“The service industry alone, especially the hospitality industry, has been decimated by this pandemic,” he said. “One in five people have lost their jobs.”

Hollinger said he is working with Sen. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, to push for the Restaurants Act, which will make up for the fact that the latest stimulus is "just a stopgap."

"It's a bridge to something much, much better," Hollinger said. "I am positive with the support and love of everyone out there, we can get this done and make it happen."

