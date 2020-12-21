NYC diner owner fights Cuomo, de Blasio's coronavirus restrictions: 'We are suing'

The owner of an iconic Brooklyn diner is taking action against coronavirus restrictions that destroyed her business.

“We are suing Governor Cuomo, Mayor de Blasio -- the people who took our right to earn a living,” Irene Siderakis told FOX Business' Stuart Varney on “Varney and Co” Monday.

Siderakis owns Kellogg's Diner in Williamsburg, which has been hit hard by coronavirus limitations and requirements from the city and state.

In an earlier interview with FOX Business, Siderakis said her diner will be forced to file for bankruptcy if there is another shutdown in the city.

Her comments come as more than half of New York restauranteurs have said they will likely close in the next six months if another federal relief package does not get passed, compared to 37 percent nationwide, Eater New York reported.

A survey conducted by the New York State Restaurant Association, in partnership with the National Restaurant Association, showed New York establishments are suffering more when compared to the industry nationwide, the outlet reported.

Siderakis, who is waiting for the "green light" from her lawyer also claimed that she is being required to carry out medical interventions at her restaurant which she is "not medically trained for."

“That is illegal,” she said.

Siderakis added that restaurants are being asked to take temperature checks and those in her profession are not obligated to do this due to a lack of adequate training and insurance.

The diner owner also criticized citations and violations given to restaurant owners by New York officials.

“They don't have the science or the proof or the evidence to cite their reasons for it, therefore, they can't do that,” she said.

Both Cuomo and De Blasio have warned New Yorkers in recent days to prepare for another full shutdown, possibly taking place right after Christmas.

Siderakis said she’s is hoping these lawsuits will get back her “right to earn a living.”

“I want them to pay for the emotional distress they put on me, the physical distress, the harassment that I have to go through every single day,” she said. “This is abuse and harassment in so many ways.”

Siderakis said the governor and mayor’s actions are “dangerous” and will “destroy” the middle class.

“The middle class, which is the backbone of this city, we pay their salaries,” she added. “They're where they are because of us.”

Siderakis went on to say that she and other New York workers won’t forget this come next election season.

“We might forgive because we're good Christians, we're good people," she said. "We will forgive, but we will never forget.”

FOX Business’ Talia Kaplan contributed to this article.