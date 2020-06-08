Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Jobs

Unemployment today is lower than May numbers show: Labor secretary

Millions of Americans are out of work

By FOXBusiness
close
U.S. Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia on the May jobs report and an additional round of coronavirus economic stimulus.video

US labor secretary: Job trends look good but unemployed still need help

U.S. Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia on the May jobs report and an additional round of coronavirus economic stimulus.

Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia said Monday that the current U.S. unemployment rate is likely lower than May's surprisingly improved number that was released last week.

Continue Reading Below

UNEMPLOYMENT REPORT 'BIGGEST POSITIVE DATA SHOCK' FOR MARKETS IN HISTORY: EL-ERIAN

"Those numbers were about three to four weeks ago [when] the surveys were taken, so I think unemployment today is actually lower than was reported on Friday," Scalia told FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria."

A man walks past Marco's Pizza, which is now hiring, Friday, June 5, 2020, in Euclid, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

The Labor Department reported a lower-than-expected 13.3 percent unemployment rate last week. However, the rate is likely higher due to a "misclassification error," as noted in the official report.

If the "error" had not occurred, the note said "the overall unemployment rate would have been about 3 percentage points higher than reported," on a non-seasonally adjusted basis.

However, the number is still better than April's unemployment rate of 19.7 percent.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"Unemployment still is at an elevated level," Scalia said. "There may be some workers who were furloughed or maybe on the Paycheck Protection Program, who were listed as employed but importantly — this is key — we saw the same issue in April, too. That number came down significantly just like the other numbers came down."

An estimated 21 million Americans are out of work, with the leisure and hospitality sector being the hardest hit.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE