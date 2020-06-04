Expand / Collapse search
Unemployment rate drops to 13.3% in May, signaling return of US jobs

By FOXBusiness
Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia on jobless claims numbers, extending the Payroll Protection Program and reopening the US amid coronavirus. video

Labor secretary on coronavirus recovery: US has opportunity to return 'millions' of jobs in next few weeks

The U.S. unemployment rate unexpectedly dropped to 13.3 percent in May, down from a record high in April, indicating the nation's economy is recovering faster than expected from the coronavirus lockdown.

The Labor Department said in its Friday report that employers added a stunning 2.5 million jobs in May -- the biggest increase on record. The economy shed a combined 22.1 million jobs in April and March.

“Barring a second surge of Covid-19, the overall U.S. economy may have turned a corner, as evidenced by the surprise job gains today, even though it still remains to be seen exactly what the new normal will look like," said Tony Bedikian, head of global markets at Citizens Bank.

Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expected the report to show that unemployment rose to 19.8 percent in May and that employers shed 8 million jobs.

The jobless rate dropped from 14.7 percent in April, which was the highest level ever since record-keeping began in 1948.

President Trump said he was "stunned" about the unexpected addition of jobs last month.

"I've never seen numbers like this and I've been doing this for 30 years," he wrote in a tweet.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

