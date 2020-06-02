Looting damage at Macy's Herald Square 'limited' after NYPD response

Looting damage at Macy's flagship Herald Square location was "limited" thanks to New York Police Department action on Monday night, the company told FOX Business on Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below

SEE PHOTOS:

Image 1 of 3

"Macy's Herald Square had intruders last night during protest activity in New York City," Macy's said. "Our first concern is the safety of our colleagues and neighbors, and we are grateful that none of our employees were harmed. NYPD responded to the scene, and to date, damage has been limited."

LOOTING OF NYC LUXURY STORES PART OF 'ORGANIZED' EFFORT: POLICE

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio set an 11 p.m. curfew on Monday night, but that didn't stop potential looters from heading to the Macy's store. Law enforcement had already apprehended a third suspect shortly after the curfew began, according to a Fox News crew on the scene.

New York City's curfew for Tuesday night will begin earlier at 8 p.m.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"These protests have power and meaning," De Blasio wrote on Twitter on Monday night. "But as the night wears on we are seeing groups use them to incite violence and destroy property. Our first priority is keeping people safe, so I'm extending the curfew to Tuesday."

Macy's is far from the only retailer to suffer from smashed windows and disappearing inventory. Both small businesses and big brands are feeling the pain.

A Minneapolis Target store that was looted last week may not reopen until the end of the year.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS