Kylie Jenner is the highest-earning celebrity despite not being a billionaire

Kylie Jenner, who is no longer considered a billionaire, still managed to be the highest-earning celebrity in 2019, according to Forbes.

On Thursday, the magazine released its annual list of the highest-paid celebrities in the world, with 22-year-old Jenner right at the top of the list.

Despite the controversy around her net worth, Jenner made $590 million last year, mostly from a deal she made selling 51 percent of her stake in Kylie Cosmetics to Coty in January 2019, according to the report.

Athough Forbes had previously named Jenner as the world’s youngest self-made billionaire, the magazine revoked the title last week, claiming that she had inflated the sales figures of Kylie Cosmetics, which boosted her net worth.

As of Thursday, Forbes estimates Jenner’s net worth is $900 million.

“While she had exaggerated over the years about the size of her business, the money she pulled in from the deal was real--enough to rank as one of the biggest celebrity cashouts of all time,” the Forbes reported in its highest-earning celebrities report.

Following Jenner on the list was her brother-in-law, rapper Kanye West, who earned $170 million last year from his sneaker deal with Adidas, Forbes reported.

Other celebrities on the list included athletes LeBron James, Roger Federer and Christiano Ronaldo, actor Dwayne Johnson, producer Tyler Perry and radio personality Howard Stern.

To see how they ranked, here are the top 10 highest-paid celebrities in 2019 and how much they made, according to Forbes.

10. Dwayne Johnson - $87.5 million

9. LeBron James - $88.2 million

8. Howard Stern - $90 million

7. Neymar - $95.5 million

6. Tyler Perry - $97 million

5. Lionel Messi - $104 million

4. Cristiano Ronaldo - $105 million

3. Roger Federer - $106.3 million

2. Kanye West - $170 million

1. Kylie Jenner - $590 million

