Jason Aldean, Brittany Aldean show off custom-built Tennessee home

Country music star Jason Aldean and his wife, social media influencer Brittany Aldean, have been showing off their grand new Tennessee home on their Instagram pages.

Building the custom home was a two-year project, Brittany Aldean wrote in one post on Monday, showing her husband popping open a bottle of Champagne to apparently celebrate the finished home.

“Cheers my love,” she wrote.

The singer previously told Taste of Country that the couple plans to raise their children in the home.

“It’s one of those things where I just said, ‘I’ve worked hard over the years. If we’re going to do this, let’s build what we want, and not sit here in five years and go, Man, I wish he had done this or done that,’” he told the website. “We made sure we knew exactly what we wanted and when, and started building it.”

His wife’s other posts have shared a glimpse into some of the home’s luxurious spaces. One photo shows a double-height room with a fall of windows and an elaborate chandelier.

A bedroom features more modern lighting, a patterned tray ceiling, an accent wall and a plush bed.

The clean white kitchen has lots of storage, a chef’s range and a huge island with lots of bar seating.

A post of Brittany Aldean’s “happy place” shows an enormous walk-in closet with a shoe collection that could rival some stores.

Meanwhile, the backyard pool features a rock waterfall, a waterslide and is lined by palm trees.

The home also includes a bowling alley and a mother-in-law suite with its own kitchen and living space, DailyMail.com reported. The property also includes a poolside Tiki bar and a guest house.

Jason Aldean shared a look at the lawn on his Instagram after mowing it.

