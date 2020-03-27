Latest from Ken Coleman
Keep your career going and don't do this
The only person you should compare yourself to is you of yesterday.
Ken Coleman is a #1 national best-selling author and nationally syndicated radio host of The Ken Coleman Show. Ken helps people discover what they were born to do and provides practical steps to make their dream job a reality. The Ken Coleman Show is a caller-driven career show that helps listeners who are stuck in a job they hate or searching for something more out of their career. His second book, "The Proximity Principle: The Proven Strategy That Will Lead to the Career You Love," released in May 2019.
