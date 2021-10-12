Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Jobs

Job openings slip, quits rate hits record

Quits rate climbs to 2.9%

close
Texas Republican discusses how to get people back to work and improve the economy on 'Kudlow.'  video

Rep. Kevin Brady discusses what the jobs report means

Texas Republican discusses how to get people back to work and improve the economy on 'Kudlow.' 

The number of job openings in the U.S. slipped off a record high in August as the quits rate increased to a record high. 

The total number of job openings fell by 659,000 to a seasonally adjusted 10.439 million at the end of August, according to the Labor Department’s Job Opening and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS. The number of job openings in July was revised higher by 164,000 to 11.098 million.

Economists surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting 10.925 million available jobs. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

This as the quits rate hit a record high 2.9% while total separations were little changed at 6 million. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.