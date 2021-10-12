Job openings slip, quits rate hits record

The number of job openings in the U.S. slipped off a record high in August as the quits rate increased to a record high.

The total number of job openings fell by 659,000 to a seasonally adjusted 10.439 million at the end of August, according to the Labor Department’s Job Opening and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS. The number of job openings in July was revised higher by 164,000 to 11.098 million.

Economists surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting 10.925 million available jobs.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

This as the quits rate hit a record high 2.9% while total separations were little changed at 6 million.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.