Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Jobs

Job losses anticipated, government working to help those laid off

Scalia says America's economy has 'never done anything' like this before

By FOXBusiness
close
Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia says President Trump and Congress knew millions of Americans would need monetary aid after losing their jobs due to the coronavirus outbreak.video

High number of unemployment claims was anticipated: Labor secretary

Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia says President Trump and Congress knew millions of Americans would need monetary aid after losing their jobs due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia said the loss of 701,000 jobs during the global coronavirus pandemic was expected, but he assured everyone the Trump administration is helping.

"There's some good news in the fact that it's been anticipated that we've got this really important legislation the president signed last week to help pull us out of this," Scalia said Friday during FOX Business' "After the Bell." "But we're doing something we've never done before as a nation, and unfortunately, it's taken a lot of people out of their jobs for a little while."

US EMPLOYERS SHED 701,000 JOBS IN MARCH

Scalia reminded the American public that Trump and Congress anticipated significant relief would be needed. That is why, Scalia explained, the legislation signed by Trump last week included new unemployment benefits for gig workers.

Labor Attorney Stephanie Lewis breaks down how best to file for unemployment and receive benefits during coronavirus.Video

"There is a great, great demand being placed on those state unemployment agencies right now, and there they'll do their best to process their claims," Scalia said. "The legislation the president signed two weeks ago included another billion dollars in funding to help support those state unemployment offices, so they're able to hire up and bring on people who'd retired in the like and staff up."

HOW TO FILE FOR UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

The unemployment rate surged in March from a 50-year low of 3.5 percent to 4.4 percent, which is the sharpest one-month jump in the jobless rate since 1975.

Former Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Dennis Lockhart argues we are ‘clearly’ in a recession amid the coronavirus. Video

"We've never done anything before like what we're doing now with our economy, and you know, so what's happening now is intended in a sense," Scalia explained.

CORONAVIRUS LAYOFFS SKYROCKET, CATCHING NEARLY HALF OF STATE UNEMPLOYMENT PROGRAMS UNPREPARED

For the April jobs report that will be released in early May, economists expect as many as a record 20 million losses and an unemployment rate of around 15 percent, which would be the highest since the Great Depression.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE