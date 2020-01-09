‘Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time’ night 2: High stakes and a health update

The “Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time” special continued into its second night Wednesday, as one of the show’s three all-time winners comes closer to taking home a $1 million.

The match ended with James Holzhauer, who’s raked in more than $2.7 million in his 32 appearances on the show, as the round’s winner. He ended the night with 82,414 points.

“Who wants to play a fun low-stakes game?” the 35-year-old professional sports gambler joked to longtime host Alex Trebek. “Just look at the resumes of the guys I’m playing now. I know I have to set the bar super high, and I just hope I can clear it.”

Wednesday’s episode was the second of a series of one-hour matches, each consisting of two full games. The winners will be decided by total points, per the “Jeopardy!” website.

While the first-place winner will receive $1 million, the runners-up will get $250,000 each.

Jennings ended the night with 57,400 points and Brad Rutter placed third with 14,000 points.

#JeopardyGOAT was a trending topic on Twitter and users seemed to enjoy the match. “I've been very quiet about #JeopardyGOAT mostly cause I attended the taping and don't want to inadvertantly [sic] reveal anything,” one user tweeted, “but what I can say is these are incredible incredible performances and some of the best games of J! I've witnessed.”

While Holzhauer won night two, each contestant made some waves in their previous appearances. Rutter, during his time on the show, took home more than $4.6 million in total winnings. Jennings, who holds the longest winning streak ever on “Jeopardy!,” pocketed more than $3.3 million over the course of his 74-day win streak, including a $300,000 second-place prize when he faced off against IBM's Watson computer.

Holzhauer has the highest single-game winnings overall, raking in $131,000 in April 2019.

Jennings, who owns four properties with his wife, according to TMZ, could invest in more if he wins. He’s also pledged a good deal of his funds to charity. Holzhauer and Rutter could donate more to charity as well, as both have done so with previous winnings.

Wednesday’s show came with an update on Trebek’s pancreatic cancer, which he revealed he’d been diagnosed with last March. “Some days are better than others,” the host of 35 years said. “My resistance is lower than most because of the [chemotherapy]. I have a cold that seems to be going around, but this is the second time I've had one in the past month and a half. They've gotten me off one of my chemo drugs, which were killing me.”

He said he has a doctor’s appointment Jan. 9 when he’ll get an update on his condition.

In a message to U.S. Rep. John Lewis early this month, Trebek preached optimism, as the longtime lawmaker is also facing pancreatic cancer. “We're starting a new year,” Trebek said. “Let's see if we can't complete the year as pancreatic cancer survivors.”

