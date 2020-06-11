Jackson Hole Economic Symposium goes virtual due to coronavirus: The Fed

This year’s Economic Policy Symposium sponsored by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City will be conducted virtually due to safety and health concerns associated with the coronavirus pandemic, the bank announced Thursday.

The event, which was meant to take place at the Jackson Lake Lodge in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park will instead be livestreamed to the public on Aug. 27 and Aug. 28. The exact time has yet to be determined, but the symposium’s theme will be focused on “Navigating the Decade Ahead: Implications for Monetary Policy.”

In the last 38 years, the symposium has been hosted in Jackson Hole, making this socially distant move a first for the Federal Reserve Bank.

Federal Reserve officials, international central bankers, academics and a “small number” of private-sector economists will be participating in the virtual symposium, the bank shared in a press release.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, which is one of the 12 banks in the Federal Reserve System, has sponsored the Economic Policy Symposium since 1978.

It is also the regional central bank that serves western Missouri, northern New Mexico Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Wyoming.