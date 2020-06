National park entrance fees to know before you go

If you’re craving the great outdoors after being cooped up for weeks, a trip to one of America’s national parks may be in order.

There are 62 national parks spread throughout 29 states and two U.S. territories, some of which won’t cost a visitor a dime while others charge a modest entry fee.

Here’s how much you may have to spend if you visit each of these parks, according to records from the National Park Service. These fees do not include overnight camping trips, tours, designated free days or the America the Beautiful - National Parks & Federal Recreational Lands Annual Pass.

U.S. national park entrance fees

Acadia National Park, Maine

Park Annual Pass: $55

Per Vehicle: $30

Per Person: $15

Per Motorcycle: $25

Arches National Park, Utah

Park Annual Pass: $55

Per Vehicle: $30

Per Person: $15

Per Motorcycle: $25

Badlands National Park, South Dakota

Park Annual Pass: $55

Per Vehicle: $30

Per Person: $15

Per Motorcycle: $25

Big Bend National Park, Texas

Park Annual Pass: $55

Per Vehicle: $30

Per Person: $15

Per Motorcycle: $25

Biscayne National Park, Florida

Park Annual Pass: N/A

Per Vehicle: N/A

Per Person: N/A

Per Motorcycle: N/A

Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Colorado

Park Annual Pass: $45 ($55 starting Jan. 1, 2021)

Per Vehicle: $25 ($30 starting Jan. 1, 2021)

Per Person: $15

Per Motorcycle: $20 ($25 starting Jan. 1, 2021)

Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah

Park Annual Pass: $40

Per Vehicle: $35

Per Person: $20

Per Motorcycle: $30

Canyonlands National Park, Utah

Park Annual Pass: $55

Per Vehicle: $30

Per Person: $15

Per Motorcycle: $25

Capitol Reef National Park, Utah

Park Annual Pass: $35

Per Vehicle: $20

Per Person: $10

Per Motorcycle: $15

Carlsbad Caverns National Park, New Mexico

Park Annual Pass: N/A

Per Vehicle: N/A

Per Person: $15

Per Motorcycle: N/A

Channel Islands National Park, California

Park Annual Pass: N/A

Per Vehicle: N/A

Per Person: N/A

Per Motorcycle: N/A

Congaree National Park, South Carolina

Park Annual Pass: N/A

Per Vehicle: N/A

Per Person: N/A

Per Motorcycle: N/A

Crater Lake National Park, Oregon

Park Annual Pass: $55

Per Vehicle: $30

Per Person: $15

Per Motorcycle: $25

Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Ohio

Park Annual Pass: N/A

Per Vehicle: N/A

Per Person: N/A

Per Motorcycle: N/A

Death Valley National Park, California and Nevada

Park Annual Pass: $55

Per Vehicle: $30

Per Person: $15

Per Motorcycle: $25

Denali National Park, Alaska

Park Annual Pass: $45

Per Vehicle: N/A

Per Person: $15

Per Motorcycle: N/A

Dry Tortugas National Park, Florida

Park Annual Pass: N/A

Per Vehicle: N/A

Per Person: $15

Per Motorcycle: N/A

Everglades National Park, Florida

Park Annual Pass: $55

Per Vehicle: $30

Per Person: $15

Per Motorcycle: $25

Gates of the Arctic National Park, Alaska

Park Annual Pass: N/A

Per Vehicle: N/A

Per Person: N/A

Per Motorcycle: N/A

Gateway Arch National Park, Missouri and Illinois

Park Annual Pass: N/A

Per Vehicle: N/A

Per Person: $3 (age 16 and up)

Per Motorcycle: N/A

Glacier Bay National Park, Alaska

Park Annual Pass: N/A

Per Vehicle: N/A

Per Person: N/A

Per Motorcycle: N/A

Glacier National Park, Montana

Park Annual Pass: $70

Per Vehicle: $35

Per Person: $20

Per Motorcycle: $30

Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona

Park Annual Pass: $70

Per Vehicle: $35

Per Person: $20

Per Motorcycle: $30

Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming

Park Annual Pass: $70

Per Vehicle: $35

Per Person: $20

Per Motorcycle: $30

Great Basin National Park, Nevada

Park Annual Pass: N/A

Per Vehicle: N/A

Per Person: N/A

Per Motorcycle: N/A

Great Sand Dunes National Park, Colorado

Park Annual Pass: $45

Per Vehicle: $25

Per Person: $15

Per Motorcycle: $20

Great Smoky Mountains National Park, North Carolina and Tennessee

Park Annual Pass: N/A

Per Vehicle: N/A

Per Person: N/A

Per Motorcycle: N/A

Guadalupe Mountains National Park, Texas

Park Annual Pass: $35

Per Vehicle: N/A

Per Person: $10

Per Motorcycle: N/A

Haleakalā National Park, Hawaii

Park Annual Pass: $55

Per Vehicle: $30

Per Person: $15

Per Motorcycle: $25

Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii

Park Annual Pass: $55

Per Vehicle: $30

Per Person: $15

Per Motorcycle: $25

Hot Springs National Park, Arkansas

Park Annual Pass: N/A

Per Vehicle: N/A

Per Person: N/A

Per Motorcycle: N/A

Indiana Dunes National Park, Indiana

Park Annual Pass: $80

Per Vehicle: $6 per car, $30 per bus

Per Person: N/A

Per Motorcycle: N/A

Isle Royale National Park, Michigan

Park Annual Pass: $60

Per Vehicle: N/A

Per Person: $7

Per Motorcycle: N/A

Joshua Tree National Park, California

Park Annual Pass: N/A

Per Vehicle: N/A

Per Person: $10

Per Motorcycle: N/A

Katmai National Park, Alaska

Park Annual Pass: N/A

Per Vehicle: N/A

Per Person: N/A

Per Motorcycle: N/A

Kenai Fjords National Park, Alaska

Park Annual Pass: N/A

Per Vehicle: N/A

Per Person: N/A

Per Motorcycle: N/A

Kings Canyon National Park, California

Park Annual Pass: $70

Per Vehicle: $35

Per Person: $20

Per Motorcycle: $30

Kobuk Valley National Park, Alaska

Park Annual Pass: N/A

Per Vehicle: N/A

Per Person: N/A

Per Motorcycle: N/A

Lake Clark National Park, Alaska

Park Annual Pass: N/A

Per Vehicle: N/A

Per Person: N/A

Per Motorcycle: N/A

Lassen Volcanic National Park, California

Park Annual Pass: $55

Per Vehicle: $30

Per Person: $15

Per Motorcycle: $25

Mammoth Cave National Park, Kentucky

Park Annual Pass: N/A

Per Vehicle: N/A

Per Person: N/A

Per Motorcycle: N/A

Mesa Verde National Park, Colorado

Park Annual Pass: $55

Per Vehicle: $30

Per Person: $15

Per Motorcycle: $25

Mount Rainier National Park, Washington

Park Annual Pass: $55

Per Vehicle: $30

Per Person: $15

Per Motorcycle: $25

National Park of American Samoa, American Samoa

Park Annual Pass: N/A

Per Vehicle: N/A

Per Person: N/A

Per Motorcycle: N/A

North Cascades National Park, Washington

Park Annual Pass: N/A

Per Vehicle: N/A

Per Person: N/A

Per Motorcycle: N/A

Olympic National Park, Washington

Park Annual Pass: $55

Per Vehicle: $30

Per Person: $15

Per Motorcycle: $25

Petrified Forest National Park, Arizona

Park Annual Pass: $45

Per Vehicle: $25

Per Person: $15

Per Motorcycle: $20

Pinnacles National Park, California

Park Annual Pass: $55

Per Vehicle: $30

Per Person: $15

Per Motorcycle: $25

Redwood National Park, California

Park Annual Pass: N/A

Per Vehicle: N/A

Per Person: N/A

Per Motorcycle: N/A

Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado

Park Annual Pass: $70

Per Vehicle: $35

Per Person: $20

Per Motorcycle: $30

Saguaro National Park, Arizona

Park Annual Pass: $80

Per Vehicle: $25 (weekly)

Per Person: $15 (weekly)

Per Motorcycle: $20 (weekly)

Sequoia National Park, California

Park Annual Pass: $70

Per Vehicle: $35

Per Person: $20

Per Motorcycle: $30

Shenandoah National Park, Virginia

Park Annual Pass: $55

Per Vehicle: $30

Per Person: $15

Per Motorcycle: $25

Theodore Roosevelt National Park, North Dakota

Park Annual Pass: $55

Per Vehicle: $30

Per Person: $15

Per Motorcycle: $25

Virgin Islands National Park, Virgin Islands

Park Annual Pass: N/A

Per Vehicle: N/A

Per Person: N/A

Per Motorcycle: N/A

Voyageurs National Park, Minnesota

Park Annual Pass: N/A

Per Vehicle: N/A

Per Person: N/A

Per Motorcycle: N/A

White Sands National Park, New Mexico

Park Annual Pass: $45

Per Vehicle: $25

Per Person: $15

Per Motorcycle: $20

Wind Cave National Park, South Dakota

Park Annual Pass: N/A

Per Vehicle: N/A

Per Person: N/A

Per Motorcycle: N/A

Wrangell-St. Elias National Park, Alaska

Park Annual Pass: N/A

Per Vehicle: N/A

Per Person: N/A

Per Motorcycle: N/A

Yellowstone National Park, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming

Park Annual Pass: $70

Per Vehicle: $35

Per Person: $20

Per Motorcycle: $30

Yosemite National Park, California

Park Annual Pass: $70

Per Vehicle: $35

Per Person: $20

Per Motorcycle: $30

Zion National Park, Utah