Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Coronavirus

Coronavirus could cancel central bankers' Jackson Hole conference

Jackson Lake Lodge in Wyoming is not expected to operate this year because of COVID-19

Reuters
close
FOX Business' Charlie Gasparino discusses regional banks and explains the backlash big banks are facing from politicians regarding the execution of the Paycheck Protection Program. video

Big banks saying they're not being treated fairly: Gasparino

FOX Business' Charlie Gasparino discusses regional banks and explains the backlash big banks are facing from politicians regarding the execution of the Paycheck Protection Program.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

For the first time in nearly 40 years, the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City may not hold its annual global central bankers’ conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, after the historic lodge where the gathering usually takes place said it was unlikely to open for the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are considering the implications of this announcement for our annual Economic Symposium and will communicate additional details when they are available,” the Kansas City Fed said in an emailed statement.

The symposium has been held in Jackson Hole since 1982, when organizers went in search of a location that would appeal to a highly coveted guest who would draw a big crowd: then Fed Chairman Paul Volcker.

STOCK FUTURES TRADE HIGHER AS OIL DECLINE CONTINUES

The sign reads "howdy stranger yonder is Jackson Hole, last of the old west" on top of Teton Pass Wyoming.

Volcker, who died in December, was known to be a fan of fly fishing. That sent Tom Davis, then the head of research for the Kansas City Fed, in search of a prime location for trout fishing, according to the regional bank’s archives. A contact in Colorado pointed him to Jackson Hole.

The plan worked. Volcker attended - and fished. And the symposium, which had previously focused on agriculture and was held at different locations within the Kansas City Fed district, became the go-to annual gathering of some of the biggest names in central banking.

QUESTIONS SWIRL AS FED MEETS AMID DEEPENING ECONOMIC CRISIS

Especially since the 2007-2009 financial crisis, Fed chairs have used their keynote speaking appointment at the conference - typically held in late August - to signal important shifts in monetary policy or the economic outlook.

Sources tell FOX Business’ Charlie Gasparino the Payroll Protection Program will run out of money in days and that some of the money is still getting into the ‘wrong hands.’ Video

But in addition to high-brow debates over interest rates, inflation, and other tenets of monetary policy, economists and other conference attendees would meet to hike, fish and dine while taking in sweeping views of Jackson Lake and the Grand Teton Mountains that flank the resort.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

The Jackson Lake Lodge, which is usually open from May until October, is not expected to operate this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to an update posted on the Grand Teton Lodge Company’s website. All existing reservations will be canceled, the company, which operates the hotel, said.

It was not clear if the Kansas City Fed would seek another location or move to a virtual conference due to virus, which has sparked a steep drop off in travel and restrictions against large gatherings.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS