Is my state stimulus payment taxable?

The IRS will not tax general welfare and disaster relief payments issued by states, including California’s Middle Class Tax Refund and Colorado’s Cash Back program. Seventeen states issued rebates in 2022 to help residents cope with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"The IRS has determined that in the interest of sound tax administration and other factors, taxpayers in many states will not need to report these payments on their 2022 tax returns," the service said in a press release.

Six states issued tax rebates, including Illinois and New York, which also issued welfare and disaster payments. Those refunds are reportable and taxable by the IRS in some cases.

These payments are exempt from federal and state tax:

Alaska Energy Relief Payment. The state’s $3,284 federally taxed Permanent Fund Dividend included a $662 nontaxable Energy Relief Payment.

California Middle Class Tax Refund. Californians received between $200 to $1,050 to help cope with rising prices for gas and everyday necessities.

Colorado Colorado Cash Back. This refund paid $750 ($1,500 to joint filers).

Connecticut Child Tax Rebate. Connecticuters who met income thresholds received $250 per child for up to three children.

Delaware Relief Rebate Program. Delaware paid $300 per adult resident to help residents cope with higher gas and grocery prices as they emerged from the COVID pandemic.

Florida Pandemic Temporary Assistance to Needy Families. P-TANF paid $450 per child to the state’s lowest income families along with families caring for foster children.

Hawaii Act 115 Refund. Hawaiians received either $100 or $300 per person depending on 2021 federal income and exemptions.

Idaho 2022 Tax Rebates. Idaho had two rebates. The Special Session rebate paid 10% of the 2020 state tax or $300 (whichever was larger). Married couples filing together got $600. The 2022 Rebate paid the larger of 12% of state tax or $75 for each taxpayer or dependent.

Illinois issued two rebates: the Individual Tax Rebate and the Property Tax Rebate. The IRS said one is a refund of taxes and may be reportable. The other is a nontaxable disaster relief payment. IRS did not respond to a FOX Business request for clarification. Check with your tax adviser.

Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refunds #1 and #2. Indiana issued two refunds totaling $325 ($650 for those filing jointly) due to excess tax revenue.

Maine Pandemic Relief Payments. Amid high costs, Maine is sending $850 relief checks to an estimated 858,000 Mainers.

New Jersey ITIN Holders Director Assistance Program. 2021 filers will receive $500 for every person on the tax return with an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, subject to income limits. ITINs are issued to individuals who need a tax federal ID number but do not qualify for a Social Security number.

New Mexico multiple rebate and relief programs. Eligible taxpayers received up to $750 if single and $1,500 if married filing jointly, head of household or surviving spouses to cope with rising gas, grocery and household expenses. Non-filers received rebates of $500 or $1,000.

New York issued two rebates: the Supplemental Child Credit and Supplemental Earned Income Tax Credit. The IRS said one is a refund of taxes and may be reportable and the other is a nontaxable disaster relief payment. IRS did not respond to a FOX Business request for clarification. Check with your tax adviser.

Oregon One-Time Assistance Payments. Oregon paid $600 to eligible households who received the Oregon Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) on their 2020 tax filing and lived in Oregon for the last six months of 2020.

Pennsylvania One-Time Bonus Rebates. Older and disabled Pennsylvanians who qualified for a 2021 rent or property tax rebate could receive a bonus rebate of up to $1,657.50.

Rhode Island 2022 Child Tax Rebates. Designed to help working families cope with inflation, this rebate pays $250 per qualifying child, up to three children.

Four other states — Georgia, Massachusetts, South Carolina and Virginia — issued income tax rebates. The IRS said these may be taxable in some situations.