Insomnia Cookies delivery company raises $3.39M in capital: Report

Insomnia Cookies has raised millions of dollars as part of its first known venture capital funding, according to a new report.

According to a Form D filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the late-night cookie delivery service raised $3.39 million.

On Tuesday, Crunchbase News reported that this is the first time the company has raised funding.

Insomnia Cookies did not immediately return FOX Business’ request for comment Wednesday afternoon.

The company -- which is a college campus staple -- was founded in 2003 by Seth Berkowitz, who was a student at the University of Pennsylvania at the time.

Today, Insomnia has more than 155 locations, according to Crunchbase News.

Back in 2018, Krispy Kreme bought a majority stake in Insomnia Cookies but left Berkowitz in charge, according to a report from the Associated Press at the time.

